TS Galaxy forward Bernard Parker has spoken about the injury that broke his leg on the radio

He was speaking on Andile Ncube's show on Metro FM and explained how he and Bongani Zungu have made amends

Parker also explained that he is preparing for life after football by getting a CAF Coaching Diploma

Bernard Parker, the Bafana Bafana forward who had to undergo leg surgery after being hit by Mamelodi Sundowns' Bongani Zungu, has publicly shared for the first time about his horrific injury that happened on 18 October at Mbombela Stadium.

He also shared how he is preparing for life after football should his surgery bar him from playing ever again, saying he has upgraded his qualifications and bagged a sports-related diploma.

Bernard Parker opened up to Andile Ncube about how his injury changed his life on 'Sports Night Amplified With Andile'. Images: @bernad_parker_25, @andilencube

Source: Instagram

Bernard Parker speaks about his leg injury with Andile Ncube on SNAWA

Parker was the latest guest on Andile Ncube's Sports Night Amplified With Andile (SNAWA) on Metro FM, where he shared about the moment that Zungu broke his leg and how he has since apologised in an Instagram inbox. Andile reported the interview on his Twitter (X) account:

"When I got to the hospital, I asked them to give me my phone because I wanted to see a video of the tackle on me.

"I remember Zungu coming full force and he went over the ball. This is football, it can happen to anyone."

Watch the interview below:

Benard Parker prepares for life after football and bags coaching diploma

The former Kaizer Chiefs player said the chairman of TS Galaxy assured him that for as long as the team existed, he had a place in the club. But being in the hospital, he had a chance to introspect:

"In my mind, I thought maybe this is the time for me to get a break and focus on my studies.

"I've tried to take on as much as possible in terms of studying (football and sport-related studies) and preparing myself for life after football," Parker told Andile.

