Gogo Maweni is celebrating her first child Mason's trip around the sun. The glamorous sangoma shared a heartwarming message about her son.

Gogo Maweni celebrated her son Mason's 11th birthday. Image: @dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni's son celebrates his 11th birthday

Celebrity sangoma Makgotso Lee-Anne Makopo popularly known as Gogo Maweni on the moon over her son's birthday. The doting mom who has always kept her children away from the limelight shared that her first baby was now 11 years old.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Gogo Maweni said Mason is special to her because had it not been for him, she would still be in the United States. She also revealed that she accepted her call to become a sangoma because of her son. She said:

"I have always been vocal about Mason. He is quite a special child, my firstborn. Everything that I have, I owe it to Mason because if it wasn’t for him, I would probably still be in the States and I wouldn’t be a traditional healer. When I found out I had a calling I didn’t want to answer my calling, I didn’t want to be a traditional healer.

"My father took me to different traditional healers to try and stop the calling but that never worked until I made a covenant with my ancestors that I would answer my calling if they gave me a child because I was told I could never have children. I did a ritual at the river before leaving for the States and I said if I’m really to become a traditional healer then I have one request which is to have a child and all the gynaecologists I went to and had ovarian cyst surgeries to try and conceive and nothing came through until I did the covenant."

Gogo Maweni explains how becoming a sangoma saved Mason's life

The Izangoma Zodumo star added that she accepted her call to become a sangoma because of Mason's deteriorating health. She narrated how the best doctors and specialists could not help her until she visited her late gobela.

"When he got sick, I remember he was in hospital for two weeks I didn’t know what to do because he had the best doctors and specialists but he kept on having seizures. The doctors said anything beyond 5 minutes he is going to be brain damaged but he had seizures for 25 to 30 minutes and that’s why I keep saying he is very special. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have answered this calling."

