Siyabonga Ngwekazi, popularly known as Scoop Makhathini, reportedly accepted his sangoma calling

The former Vuzu TV star allegedly had a difficult time because he was delaying his sangoma initiation

However, sources close to Scoop Makhathini revealed that his journey as a spiritual healer hasn't been going well

The number of Mzansi celebrities who are spiritual healers continues to rise.

According to ZAlebs, Scoop Makhathini is on a spiritual journey to accept his sangoma calling. The TV host joins the ranks of celebrities such as Zodwa Wabantu, Dineo Ranaka, Boity, and others whose calling has caused quite a stir on social media.

Scoop Makhathini accepts sangoma calling after going through difficulties

A Zimoja Lezinto source revealed that the former Vuzu Tv host chose to attend sangoma initiation school because he went through a rough patch in his life and decided to accept his calling.

“He is on a spiritual path. A lot of negative things have been happening in his life, only to realise it was because of the calling. Scoop accepted the calling, and he is doing what needs to be done but it’s not easy.”

Scoop Makhathini blasts fake Sangomas

Unsurprisingly, Scoop Makathini accepted his calling because if you were around during his Vuzu TV days, you would often spot him wearing traditional print. He also talked much about spirituality, including slamming people who took it lightly.

Scoop blasted people who took being a sangoma as a joke.

"All of a sudden, every Tom, and Thandi is having a calling. I’m just gonna relax and watch the liars play themselves out. The ancestral lashing will be unavoidable. Jhb folk will bite anything, even sh*t that can’t be bitten or faked. Yonke into bafuna uyenza i-fashion," further reported ZAlebs.

Khanyi Mbau drags celeb sangomas

Khanyi Mbau is a Mzansi celebrity who has spoken out about the growing trend of celeb sangomas in the entertainment industry. The Young, Famous & African star said many were not spiritually chosen but suffering from mental health issues.

Mzansi agreed with her, saying:

@Berry19000 said:

"She's telling the truth. hey."

@J23_GP shared:

"Nah, she's not lying. Ukuthi nje we're not ready for that conversation."

@MISSNKABI posted:

"At this rate if asikhuzani, we might all end up as healers. I’m afraid I agree with her."

@CoolyNicey replied:

"With the high number of young people going to ukuthwasa, she is telling the truth."

@khanyewestis commented:

"Nah it's easy money, just like churches. South Africans are too into miracles, and they'll pay whatever they have to get one."

@KeletsoR_ added:

"This is true. And a lot of these Gobelas also lie to people and tell them they have a calling because they want to make money through initiations."

Dineo Ranaka takes aim at Khanyi Mbau following urban sangoma remarks

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau took to her social media platforms and weighed in on "urban sangomas."

She said people must differentiate between having an ancestral calling and going through depression.

Reality TV star Dineo Ranaka responded to the claims by penning a lengthy Instagram post, indirectly responding to Khanyi's statement.

