Oscar Mbo Seen Accepting Kaizer Chiefs Jersey Sparks Speculations
- Oscar Mbo has been affiliated with the soccer club Kaizer Chiefs recently after a viral post of him accepting a jersey
- The DJ also had the opportunity to travel around their studios and meet up with Jessica Motaung
- The post sparked speculations that Oscar Mbo might have entered some partnership with the soccer club
Oscar Mbo made headlines recently when he was spotted mingling with Kaizer Chiefs’ head of marketing, Jessica Motaung.
Is Oscar Mbo joining Kaizer Chiefs?
During Kaizer Chiefs' match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium, Oscar Mbo had the opportunity to attend and speak with Jessica Motaung. When he was seen accepting a custom-designed jersey from Jessica, and holding up the signature Kaizer Chiefs sign, speculations that he is affiliated with the soccer club arose.
In the same post, the Yes God hitmaker was seen surrounded by papers, seemingly signing them. There has been a growing trend of artists and entertainers in general being affiliated with soccer clubs.
Is Oscar Mbo the new resident DJ?
The South African music producer and DJ mingling with the head of marketing made fans question the nature of his meeting with them.
Before the game, he also played a set, which further fueled the speculations. This would not be an unusual collaboration, as the soccer club had previously recruited some popular names in entertainment to be affiliated with them.
They had dancer Uncle Vinny as well as Skeem Saam star Clement Maosa.
Neither parties have addressed this nor made any official announcement, so Oscar Mbo fans and Kaizer Chiefs supporters are going to have to wait a little longer to feast on the action.
