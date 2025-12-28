Zimbabwe head coach Marian Marinica has delivered a pointed warning to Bafana Bafana ahead of their crucial 2025 AFCON Group B clash. The two teams will reignite their fierce rivalry on Monday, December 29, at Stade de Marrakech.

Expect a highly charged encounter, with both sides eager to secure maximum points and boost their chances of advancing to the prestigious Round of 16.

Bafana Bafana, who currently sit on three points from their opening two games, appear in strong form, but Zimbabwe, with a single point so far, aims to pull off a significant upset.

Their previous meeting ended in a 0-0 stalemate, nearly jeopardising Bafana Bafana’s 2026 World Cup qualification hopes. With the stakes even higher this time, fans can anticipate a thrilling showdown.

Both teams have netted two goals in their first two matches. Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster scored for Bafana, while Zimbabwe’s goals came from Prince Dube and Knowledge Musona.

Following a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Angola, coach Marian Marinica is determined to secure a full victory against Bafana, confident it will propel his team into the knockout rounds.

“Clearly, as a team that enjoys playing, it was encouraging. In the final minutes, we had opportunities to close out the game—another shot on target could have changed the outcome.

“At the same time, we must recognise that we came from behind against a very strong and organised side, who themselves could have sealed the win. Yet, we stayed resilient, demonstrated our fighting spirit, and managed to equalise right at the end of the first half.

“From that perspective, earning a point feels positive. Ultimately, whether you see it as a point lost or a point gained, we still have one point. Our focus now is clear: we have to beat South Africa in the final group game if we want to advance. There’s no room for compromise; a win is mandatory,” he stated.

Source: Briefly News