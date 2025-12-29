South Africa and Zimbabwe face a high-stakes Group B clash at AFCON 2025, with both nations still in contention for a spot in the knockout stages

Bafana Bafana enter the match needing a specific result to keep their hopes alive, making tonight’s encounter a must-win or at least a must-not-lose situation

Briefly News exclusively spoke to football analyst Mandla Biyela, who shared in-depth insights on the permutations and what South Africa must do to secure progression to the Round of 16

South Africa and Zimbabwe face off on Monday, 29 December 2025, in a crucial Group B clash at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Morocco. Both Southern African nations enter the fixture with hopes of reaching the knockout stage still alive, following mixed results in the opening rounds.

Zimbabwe lost 2-1 to Egypt in their opening match before drawing 1-1 against Angola. Bafana Bafana, meanwhile, started with a 2-1 win over Angola but suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Egypt. Egypt have already secured their place in the next round with six points, leaving the battle for the second qualifying spot wide open as the group heads into the final round.

Briefly News spoke exclusively to football journalist Mandla Biyela to break down what Bafana Bafana need to do to progress.

Bafana Bafana qualification scenarios

According to Biyela, a draw against Zimbabwe would be enough to keep South Africa’s knockout hopes alive. He explained that securing a single point would place Bafana in a strong position to advance without relying on other results. He added that a win would be the ideal outcome, as it would almost certainly secure second place in the group and confirm their spot in the Round of 16, removing any uncertainty.

Biyela also noted that a loss could complicate matters, as South Africa’s progression would then depend on Angola failing to beat Egypt. He warned that this scenario would be risky to rely on. With Egypt already through to the knockout stages, Biyela stressed that Bafana must focus on managing the game carefully, scoring at the right moments, and avoiding early concessions.

He also highlighted the danger posed by Zimbabwe, who come into the fixture with nothing to lose, meaning tactical discipline and mental resilience would be as important as performance on the pitch.

Limpopo derby kick-off and broadcast details

The match, often referred to as the Limpopo derby, kicks off at 6 pm CAT and will be broadcast live on SABC 2 and SuperSport. Fans across Southern Africa will be watching closely as Bafana Bafana aim to secure their place in the AFCON 2025 Round of 16. South Africa last won the title in the dream team of 1996 and came agonisingly close in the previous tournament held in the Ivory Coast in 2023 with a third-place finish.

