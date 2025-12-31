South African families are relocating to George, Plettenberg Bay, and Mossel Bay for an idyllic coastal lifestyle

Property prices in one of the Garden Route towns have nearly doubled, attracting affluent buyers despite its holiday reputation

Mossel Bay recently reached a staggering amount in property transactions, showcasing its growing popularity among residents

Families are opting to start afresh in three small Garden Route towns. Images: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash, @travolax / X

Source: UGC

Many South Africans with beefy bank accounts are swapping city living for smaller coastal towns along the Western Cape's Garden Route. The three top semigration destinations people are choosing to call home are George, Plettenberg Bay, and Mossel Bay.

BusinessTech reported that new data from Seeff Property is fast becoming a permanent base for families and shaking off the idea of mainly being seen as a holiday or retirement spot.

George

The publication adds that George's appeal lies in its mild climate, strong local economy, and solid infrastructure, and properties in Kingswood, Welgelegen, Earls Court, and Kraaibosch Country Estate are selling for between R5 million and R10 million. Fancourt continues to fetch prices above R15 million, while rentals in the area range from an affordable R5 500 to a hefty R75 000.

Interesting fact about George: The George Municipality is the second largest municipality, in terms of population, in the Western Cape.

Despite its slow pace, the George Municipality addressed concerns about speeding in residential areas. Image: George Municipality

Source: Facebook

Plettenberg Bay

Plettenberg Bay remains a magnet for affluent buyers, thanks to its beaches, natural beauty, and outdoor lifestyle. Property prices have nearly doubled over the past five years, with estates such as Brackenridge and Turtle Creek, among others, recording sales between R5 million and R10 million, while luxury homes exceed R20 million.

Interesting fact about Plettenberg Bay: Portuguese explorers named the area Bahia Formosa ('Beautiful Bay'). Cape Governor van Plettenberg renamed it in 1778.

Plettenberg Bay is known for its breathtaking beaches. Image: @winereise

Source: Instagram

Mossel Bay

Regarding Mossel Bay, total property transactions for the year to November 2025 reached R2.4 billion. Neighbourhoods such as Groot Brak, Klein Brak, Hartenbos, and Dana Bay remain popular with both holidaymakers and permanent residents. The average selling price in the area is roughly R2.3 million, although premium estates like Pinnacle Point continue to achieve substantially higher figures.

Interesting fact about Mossel Bay: It is home to South Africa's first Post Office.

On 31 December 2025, Mossel Bay will host its 22nd Grootbrak Grabadoo, a fun adventure for cyclists. Image: @getmetomosselbay

Source: Instagram

3 Other stories about the Garden Route

Briefly News reported that an American tourist praised Mossel Bay's beauty and compared the town to Southern California.

reported that an American tourist praised Mossel Bay's beauty and compared the town to Southern California. A snake handler in Wilderness shared a video of how a fast-moving venomous boomslang almost bit him.

Last year, a George building collapsed, with one man spending 118 hours trapped under the rubble.

Source: Briefly News