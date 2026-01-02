A South African popular animated film stunned the world after breaking international box office records

The viral success of the movie highlighted the growing power of local animation and faith-based storytelling

Many netizens online saw the moment as a win for South African creatives everywhere, including for young, upcoming filmmakers

One locally animated film has rewritten what the world expects from South African cinema, proving South Africa is as good as other developed countries.

South Africans are celebrating after an animated film made entirely by a local studio smashed international box office records. The moment gained fresh attention after Cool Story Bru posted a reaction video on 1 January 2026 praising the record-breaking success of David, an animated film created by Sunrise Animation Studios, headquartered in Noordhoek. Released in late 2025, it has broken an international record. It earned $22 million in its opening weekend in the US and Canada alone, which makes it the highest-grossing faith-based animated theatrical release of all time. The project brought the Old Testament story of David to the big screen through animation crafted locally, proving South African talent can compete globally.

The success of David comes at a time when South Africa’s film and animation industry is quietly growing despite limited funding and infrastructure challenges. Local studios often struggle for international recognition, yet Sunrise Animation Studios delivered a project that stood shoulder to shoulder with global productions. Local filmmakers Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes led the creative vision, transforming a biblical story into a visually rich animated feature. Faith-based films have historically performed well internationally, but rarely at this scale, especially from African studios. David surpassed previous benchmarks set by The Prince of Egypt and The King of Kings, reshaping expectations for African-made animation.

Local talent on the world stage

In its first week, David broke records for its distributor Angel Studios and opened in second place behind James Cameron and Disney’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. That alone shocked many industry observers. The film also performed strongly across North America, positioning South Africa as a serious player in the high-quality animation market.

With global releases scheduled for 2026, the success signals long-term impact rather than a short-lived win. Cool Story Bru’s reaction video helped amplify national pride, with many viewers sharing it as a moment of pure South African excellence. The phrase 'no DNA, just RSA' quickly became a rallying cry in comment sections, celebrating the fact that the film was animated locally.

Here’s what Mzansi said

NasCode Algo wrote:

"Will they also put the part where David outwrestled "God" and then "God" asking him to release him. 🤦🏽‍♂️"

Devine Edwin Hendricks wrote:

"I watched it last week and legit thought it's a US movie. I’m proud to know it’s produced and created at SA. 👏🙂 I’ll go watch it again."

Hope Ntsele wrote:

"This is what I have always dreamed of doing, every story in the bible makes an animated movie so kids can learn easily about the bible."

Mazharulhaq Akleker wrote:

"Nice, most people think only the USA can produce high-level animated movies."

Jeanet Mamba wrote:

"No DNA, just us dear... no, nowhere in Africa have you seen that."

Amos Xheko wrote:

"This country of ours is truly blessed with talent, indeed #NoDNAJustRSA."

Arina Van Deventer Barnett wrote:

"I can proudly say that my son worked on this movie."

Debra Perumal wrote:

"Love being South African. 😊 We are blessed with talent, too. 🙌🏽"

a mixed reaction

