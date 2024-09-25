A Durban woman shared how a stranger showed her kindness in her time of need

The lady said her car wipers stopped working in the middle of the road, and a man waited with her until her insurance sent someone

The online community reacted to the story, with many sharing positive words and sharing stories of kindness

A lady shared how a stranger was kind to her in her time of need. Images: @vanessamphazima

A woman took to her TikTok account to share how a stranger showed her kindness during a tough time.

It was raining when a TikTokker's car wipers stopped working in the middle of the road. @vanessamphazima parked on the side of the road and called her insurance to assist her. They told her to hold on as they were sending someone to help.

But as she was waiting, a stranger approached her and asked if she was fine. The lady said yes and told the gentleman her story. The guy told her that he saw her parked on the side of the road and turned his car around to wait and see if she was safe because the spot she was parked in was a dangerous one.

The gentleman told her that he was going to wait in his car until she got assisted. The lady was stunned by the kindness that the man showed.

"Kindness makes the world a better place."

Durban woman shares how stranger showed her kindness

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi stan the man's kind gesture

The video gained over 300k views, with many online users sharing words of kindness and similar stories.

@Musa Kay wrote:

"We just need to love and take care of each other as black people."

@Simon Lenkoe shared:

"I normally help strangers. Last person recently was a woman with flat tire on freeway.My spare wheel could not fit her car, I have to drive 15km to get her tire fixed somewhere in Olivehout."

@user8450533961405 commented:

"I’m glad we still have brothers that care 🙏🏾🙏🏾."

@Lebza said:

"God bless him abundantly and his family."

Woman buys umbrella for a hustling granny

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed ubuntu to a hustling gogo.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @pozie_m, she came across an elderly woman who was trying to make a living by selling sweets and other goodies in the street. The lady had a chair and a table that she used to put her stuff. She bought her an umbrella to protect her from the sun and rain.

