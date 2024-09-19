A young woman showed kindness to an elderly woman who was trying to make a living on the street

The lady saw that the gogo did not have an umbrella to protect her from the sun or rain while selling her stuff and bought it for her

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing words of kindness

An Eastern Cape woman bought an umbrella for a street vendor in need. Images: @pozie_m

A young woman showed an act of kindness to a woman who was selling sweets and other goodies in the street.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @pozie_m, she came across an elderly woman who was trying to make a living by selling sweets and other goodies in the street. The lady had a chair and a table that she used to put her stuff.

The TikTok user saw that the lady did not have an umbrella to protect herself from the sun or rain. She went to the shop and bought the umbrella for her. The elderly lady was grateful. She can be heard in the video thanking the kind woman.

"If you have that one particular thing that you know God has been asking you to do.. no matter how small you think it is.. this is a sign.. Dont waste time. Do it 🤍🙏🏾 James 4:17."

Woman buys street vendor umbrella

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers share kind words

The video gained over 24k views, with many online users sharing words of kindness. See the comments below:

@Banoyolo Fezani wrote:

"May God continue to bless you and your good heart mama❤️."

@Minnie commented:

"Aww may God bless you 🥺 I know it wasn’t easy but you listened to what God has been calling you to do🥰 I’ve been ignoring my own cause I’m a bit scared you just gave me the courage."

@Mamiwota3 shared:

"May your wallet never run dry🥰🥰🙏❤️."

@guava_m adored:

"So proud of you stranger ♥️May your pockets never run dry."

@Phumzile Sontundu loved:

"She's so happy ❤️❤️❤️."

@Emihle Mapisa said:

"I tear dropped😔 God bless you, sis Pozie❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

