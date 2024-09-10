A group of African strangers made a couple's wedding photoshoot a day to remember by singing African wedding songs

The duo did not disappoint, they joined the stranger's vibes and danced to their songs in an adorable video

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing their love for the spirit of Ubuntu

Gqeberha strangers sang for a couple that was busy with a photoshoot. Images: @siphumi_/ TikTok, @_porkus/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Mzansi is a vibe. Strangers in Gqeberha photobombed a couple's photoshoot, making their day extra special.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @siphumi_, a couple that presumably just got married was taking pictures when a group of African strangers came closer to them and sang African wedding songs.

The lovebirds joined the vibes and danced along to the African song by the strangers. It was a whole mood. It is safe to say that their photoshoot will definitely last a memory.

"We made their day so special shame."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Strangers sing for newlyweds

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

Mzansi love the celebration

The video gained over 500k views, with many online users loving the spirit of Ubuntu displayed.

@Cebo Khuleh Blose said:

"No DNA just RSA🇿🇦❤️."

@mariomeyer69 was entertained:

"South Africa is a feeling, and this is it!!"

@Nelisa Hoflan ❤️♥️😘 adored:

"We want something small family only😂😂jikijiki the whole country is invited 🤗🤗♥️♥️♥️♥️."

@T. Chica Herron loved:

"Rainbow nation I love the fact tht u guys made their day even more special ❤️❤️❤️❤️🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦."

@Abee said:

"One thing about Xhosa Ppl they can sing... powerful and high pitched voices.."

@Andre Vdw wrote:

"Imagine how memorable this day would be for them forever. ❤️❤️❤️."

@Anaïs (Ah-Nay) expressed:

"This is awesome 😎❤️."

@Dee 🇿🇦 commented:

"They'll NEVER forget this moment 🤣❤️."

@Nkosingiphile_Sibisi shared:

"Couple understood the assignment 🤣🤣🤣."

@Duduzile Kgomo said:

"Can't imagine not being South African honestly 🥰😂😍💖💕❤️."

Man romantically sings vows to wife

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who sang his vows to his blushing wife.

A South African man serenaded his beautiful wife on their wedding day with the voice of an angel. The man belted out lyrics from his own heart that made his wife blush and the audience whistle and cheer in excitement. The video was posted by a photography company, @joyproductionphotography, on their TikTok account.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News