Pitso Mosimane to Receive Honorary Doctorate From the University of Johannesburg, SA Ecstatic
- One of South Africa's top footballers and coaches, Pitso Mosimane, to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg
- Mosimane has coached teams like SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly, Al Ahli Saudi, and Al Wahda
- Social media users celebrated the news, agreeing that Mosimane deserves this recognition for his contributions to football
Football legend Pitso Mosimane is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg. Social media users welcomed the news.
University of Johannesburg honours Pitso Mosimane
Pitso Mosimane is finally getting the recognition he deserves. Undoubtedly one of the best footballers our country has ever produced, Pitso also rose to become the longest-serving and most decorated football coach in South Africa. Mosimane has coached several local and international teams, including SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly, Al Ahli Saudi, and Al Wahda.
According to MDN News, the University of Johannesburg has announced that Coach Pitso will be honoured with an honorary doctorate. The post read:
"Coach Pitso Mosimane is set to be awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg today."
Mzansi reacts to Mosimane being honoured
South Africans agree that Pitso Mosimane deserves to get his flowers while he can still smell them. Many noted that the former footballer's honorary doctorate was perfectly timed.
@SchoolsinNaija said:
"He deserves all the accolades. This man should be the national team coach of a top team in Africa."
@mabasotf wrote:
"That's beautiful for UJ...he has paved the way for Rhulani and the likes. Representing SA well."
@bad_option88 added:
"He is about to make history, I have never heard of a coach that's a doctor, he deserves it!"
@lindleyanthony4 wrote:
"He deserves everything coming his way hard work pays off congratulations coach @TheRealPitso ❤️❤️❤️"
