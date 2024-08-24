A Mzansi gent could not deal with his severe heartbreak after a failed relationship as he started bawling his eyes out at groove

The guy, Gift Kwatshube, was consoled by his friends as he uncontrollably broke down in front of cold booze

The ladies in the comments raised a toast in honour of another gent's broken heart over a failed relationship

A Mzansi chap, Gift Kwatshube could not keep it together as his friends caught him in the middle of a mental breakdown at groove. The gent was trying to get over his failed relationship when he bawled his eyes out in front of refreshing booze.

SA baddies rejoice after a gent broke down at groove. Image: @gift_kwatshube/Instagram/@giftkwatshube/TikTok

Mzansi ladies cheered the woman who broke Gift's heart and updated the gender scoreboard.

The dating scene amongst the youth is a dangerous place to be. It is basically World War lll the way people enter with good intentions and severe internal injuries.

The young ones hurt each other emotionally and physically, translating the darkness they feel inside. A Mzansi gent could not take the debilitating heartbreak of his failed relationship and bawled his eyes out at groove.

His friends tried to cool him down as he melted in front of cold booze. Gift shared his low moment on TikTok with the caption:

"Guys, let's leave this dating thing."

Mzansi reacts to brokenhearted man at groove

Social media users were amused by a brokenhearted chap who broke down over his failed relationship at groove:

@Shimi announced:

"Once you see me crying like this... take me home."

@Bronwyn Samuels praised her tribe:

"Proud of the girlies."

@Rose manifested:

"I wish this can happen every week, or monthly."

@kay 402❤ rejoiced over the man's broken state:

"Sana this is therapeutic."

