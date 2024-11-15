A woman’s grocery restock TikTok video, featuring a massive weekly haul, left netizens stunned.

The clip, which has 2.3m views, showed her unpacking and organising food and drinks in her kitchen

Many TikTok users loved her calming video but questioned the cost and what she goes through in a week

A woman shared a grocery haul video on TikTok. Image: @akoko_val

Let’s talk grocery goals! A TikTok user recently went viral after sharing a video of her weekly grocery restock.

Grocery haul TikTok video goes viral

The clip on her account @akoko_val has gained over 2.3 million views. It shows her unloading a massive haul and arranging it all in her fridge and kitchen.

Unpacking groceries in the kitchen

The video shows an impressive display of items, from meats and fresh veggies to snacks and drinks.

As she organised everything in an aesthetically pleasing manner, fans couldn’t help but admire her skills.

Watch the video below:

While many praised her organisation, others were left stunned by the sheer volume of food.

See some comments below:

@Charity_Kamwara stated:

"Me with my low appetite self and a picky eater son, they will expire in the fridge for sure. 😂"

@Nina stated:

"Real rich people are very private."

@LianeAbwooli posted:

"I wouldn't be able to sleep with all this in my fridge. 😂😂"

@pandoskie mentioned:

"To us who only have one onion and one carrot in the fridge. 😭"

@Juju🎀 wrote:

"She called me poor in different languages. 😭😔"

@thabee__ commented:

"So vele in this life we don’t all have the same problems? 😭👍🏼"

@Jilan🙂 joked:

"That grocery can buy a Toyota Aqua."

@Chambilady❤️ added:

"My fridge just asked me if we are poor. 😫😂💔"

@NombongoJoyceJali asked:

"Can I move in this December and then go home after the new year? 😅"

