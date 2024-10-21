A weekly grocery haul TikTok video for a family of four left Mzansi stunned by the amount of food

The footage shows the mom heading to the store and unpacking supplies in the comfort of her home

South Africans were amazed and questioned how the trolley filled groceries could only last for one week

A South African woman showed her weekly groceries on social media. Image: @karabodidi

Source: TikTok

Mzansi is abuzz after watching a weekly grocery haul video that left many people in disbelief.

SA woman shares grocery haul video

The TikTok video, shared by a South African woman @karabodidi_, showed just how much food her family of four goes through in one week.

From juicy fruits to bulk packs of meat, veggies, carbs, and even cooking oil, the haul was impressive.

Weekly grocery shopping

The video starts by showing her picking up things at the grocery, and then she unpacks item after item for the camera.

Drinks, condiments —you name it, she bought it! And Mzansi couldn’t help but be stunned by the sheer amount of supplies being laid out.

Watch the video below:

Food video sparks commentary

The footage sparked a conversation about family sizes and eating habits in Mzansi. For some, the haul seemed like an overwhelming amount, while for others it made total sense.

See some comments below:

@collin_dez said:

"Weeekly? 👀👀 Hayi Didi."

@SineTHEMBA- Nkosi asked:

"Am I shopping wrong? I alone buy about R3000 groceries. I buy at Woolies food and cleaning stuff Checkers Hyper."

@diboo73 wrote:

"Leja kudu maan. 😂😜"

@Willy commented:

"Weekly grocery not monthly grocery!?🙂🙂"

@mathembidlamuka stated:

"It looks like it's better to do weekly groceries then doing monthly."

@nondumisonxumalo96 asked:

"How much do you spend on grocery?"

@Chanel typed:

"Even the cooking oil last a week?"

@MologadiMohlala added:

"I think this weekly is better."

SA discuss student’s R2 500 monthly groceries

In another article, Briefly News reported that student living requires careful budgeting, as every rand counts when balancing education and daily needs.

One North-West University student gave the internet a look at her monthly grocery haul, which came with a four-digit price tag. Botshepegi Kgotlhang uploaded a lengthy video sharing what she bought from Checkers, Shoprite and Clicks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News