“Not Monthly”: Weekly Grocery Haul Video for Mzansi Family of 4 Leaves TikTok in Disbelief
- A weekly grocery haul TikTok video for a family of four left Mzansi stunned by the amount of food
- The footage shows the mom heading to the store and unpacking supplies in the comfort of her home
- South Africans were amazed and questioned how the trolley filled groceries could only last for one week
Mzansi is abuzz after watching a weekly grocery haul video that left many people in disbelief.
SA woman shares grocery haul video
The TikTok video, shared by a South African woman @karabodidi_, showed just how much food her family of four goes through in one week.
From juicy fruits to bulk packs of meat, veggies, carbs, and even cooking oil, the haul was impressive.
Weekly grocery shopping
The video starts by showing her picking up things at the grocery, and then she unpacks item after item for the camera.
Drinks, condiments —you name it, she bought it! And Mzansi couldn’t help but be stunned by the sheer amount of supplies being laid out.
Watch the video below:
Food video sparks commentary
The footage sparked a conversation about family sizes and eating habits in Mzansi. For some, the haul seemed like an overwhelming amount, while for others it made total sense.
See some comments below:
@collin_dez said:
"Weeekly? 👀👀 Hayi Didi."
@SineTHEMBA- Nkosi asked:
"Am I shopping wrong? I alone buy about R3000 groceries. I buy at Woolies food and cleaning stuff Checkers Hyper."
@diboo73 wrote:
"Leja kudu maan. 😂😜"
@Willy commented:
"Weekly grocery not monthly grocery!?🙂🙂"
@mathembidlamuka stated:
"It looks like it's better to do weekly groceries then doing monthly."
@nondumisonxumalo96 asked:
"How much do you spend on grocery?"
@Chanel typed:
"Even the cooking oil last a week?"
@MologadiMohlala added:
"I think this weekly is better."
Source: Briefly News
