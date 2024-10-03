A young woman went viral on TikTok after sharing her grocery haul, which she claimed cost only R198,90

The video showed her pulling out a wide variety of items from her bag, leaving viewers in disbelief

The haul appeared far too big for the stated price and viewers asked for details in the comments section

A savvy shopper unpacked her groceries in a viral video. Image: @keepinupwithkamo

Source: TikTok

A South African woman confidently unpacked her groceries while telling TikTok she spent just R198,90.

TikTokker flexes affordable groceries

The clip was posted on the account @keepinupwithkamo. As she took out one item after another, including meat trays, vegetables, and even condiments, viewers were left scratching their heads.

With the soaring cost of living in Cyril's economy, many found it hard to believe that she managed to buy so much for such a low price.

Watch the video below:

Groceries' total stun Mzansi

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section, expressing their disbelief. Many argued that she must have forgotten to add a zero to the amount, meaning her groceries would have cost R1,989.

See TikTokkers' commentary below:

@FederalStream wrote:

"So were there no cameras in this store?"

@muchie posted:

"I think she meant to say R1989,00."

@Tyisha070 asked:

"Yoh, which store you bought that from? 😅"

@S T E B U mentioned:

"Where is this shop? Because the first 4 items are R300+."

@fathimakarim7 posted:

"Whaaaaaaat!!! Where have you been shopping? Is this a paid advert for Cyril? 🤣"

@M.JMOKOENA stated:

"Soze unless you bought at my friend. 🤔🤣"

@addyg1128 commented:

"I need you as my shopping buddy to show me how. 🤔 🤣"

@MO_mish said:

"I agree with you. You just forgot 2 zeros please add them. You'll confuse others."

@YvoneKoekemoer joked:

"I will give you the R200 you bring me all that groceries. 🤣"

Woman flexes Woolworths grocery haul

In a related article, Briefly News reported that these peeps came through with their plugs of budget-friendly groceries, which left Mzansi amped.

We look at women and men who flexed their grocery hauls for less than R1000 on social media. A woman had South Africans glued to their screens after sharing what she got for R1000 at Woolworths.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News