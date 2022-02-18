A Free State woman has gotten Mzansi giggling before the start of the weekend with her online post

The young lady posted a pic of raw coffee beans and asked peeps why the beans were not melting in her hot water

South Africans were left dumbfounded that the maven could be so ignorant about global coffee culture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young woman has revealed her ignorance about the art of the barista with an online pic. Image: @Tumi7698/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A young woman not very well versed in the coffee culture phase that has swept the globe in recent years made the ultimate java blunder and peeps are in a state of disbelief.

The naïve lass from the Free State took to Twitter to share a snap of a popular high-end coffee brand and a cup of coffee.

However, on closer inspection one realises the woman who is also studying at the moment has neglected to ground the whole coffee beans before deciding to prepare herself a cup of java.

The snap received a massive number of reactions and comments online.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Tumi7698 captioned the post:

“Yabona lento yokuthanda izinto ayiMelt at all lento.”

Roughly translating to:

“See this stuff. It is not melting at all.”

Twitters users were quick to point out the obvious step that she had missed.

@Brinomash wrote:

“Still beans. You need a machine for crushing and brewing.”

@Bohemian_Wolf_ said:

“I’m screaming. She bought coffee beans and straight threw em in hoping for a miracle yurl“

@LunaV_10 reacted:

“Funniest tweet today.”

@NeroExp said:

“That is perfect, you are supposed to chew the beans when they are in your mouth. Drink, you will enjoy it.”

@notbongidhlomo added:

“This just made my day.”

@Katt_Mokale said:

“Ain’t no way boy.”

@DavisKeetile267 wrote:

“This made me laugh.”

@_sindarin said:

“If you have a blender.”

Woman’s escalator fail gives Mzansi the giggles: “May my mother not be a victim”

In other news about women being chuckled at, Briefly News wrote about a 19-second clip of a lady falling down an escalator which had the country howling.

In the video, the well-dressed lady attempts to step on the moving staircase but quickly loses her balance and does a mini-backflip.

South Africans are trying to figure out what in the world caused her to trip.

Some think it could be her long dress while others think it could be gravity working against her. The best part you ask?

Source: Briefly News