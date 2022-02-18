A social media influencer has uploaded a funny video of a little girl spilling a fizzy drink while trying to pour it into a glass

Saffas could not stop chuckling at the viral video of the very determined and thirsty girl

In the video, the tiny tot is dressed in a cute green dress as she tries to pour a popular fizzy drink in her glass but misses the glass and the liquid spills

A girl has gotten tongues wagging in an online video. Image: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A young lass can be seen pouring a soft drink out of a bottle into a glass in an online clip but failing miserably to hit the mark and peeps can’t stop laughing.

In the 15-second video which received 11k views, the tiny tot dressed in a green dress with a yellow headband starts pouring the fizzy cola drink into her glass but misses and pours it all over the wooden kitchen table.

However, the little missy is not deterred by that and continues pouring the drink into the glass until it’s filled to the brim.

Social media influencer @kulanicool of Kimberley posted the video clip to his Twitter profile. Peeps had a lot to say and the comments section lighted up.

@_MrMotswana added:

“This is something I keep on trying until I get it right.”

@tupac_maake said:

“My pull-out skills.”

@JustCasco said:

“Kids don’t care Bruh.”

@BongzMxoli said:

“My brother and his lady right now.”

@MsAnnaDavid_ added:

“And you still want a child? No please."

@hopehuma added:

"Yhooo I still repeat kids are annoying Terry Mkhonto@TerryMkhonto·9hMe after a long day at work.”

@BlackFishTT said:

“ANC Cadre when they see tender money. Deputy parent@Ndieyswah·9hMe trying to apologize to my man.”

Musa@Musa_underscore added:

"It happens sometimes when you pee half asleep."

@amo_snapped reacted:

“The last 3 seconds.”

@ndlovukazi100 added:

"I just love watching her videos."

@Mellanie27de said:

“Have kids they say.”

@deanlewis74 said:

“An illustration of wasteful expenditure.”

@KhensaniMnisi15 said:

“I'd like to be this nonchalant.”

@KhutsoRapudi said:

“Wow.”

Baby with few teeth ‘finishes’ fried chicken like hungry man in video, empties his plate

In other news about tenacious tots, Briefly News wrote about a baby sitting in a bouncer as he fed amazed many people online in a viral video.

He 'descended' on a big chicken wing and finished it.

In the short clip, the kid took his time to eat through the chicken wings as he took the flesh perfectly off the bone despite having a few teeth. He ate like a hungry man.

A caption layered on the video read:

"Not my son cleaning his chicken wing better than me."

Source: Briefly News