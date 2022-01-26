A video of a baby feasting on chicken wings served as entertainment content online as the kid ate passionately

The kid's mother commented on how he devoured his meat in a perfect way than how she would do as an adult

People who reacted to the baby's video had mixed reactions; some said they did not believe he finished the chicken

A baby sitting in a bouncer as he fed amazed many people online in a viral video. He 'descended' on a big chicken wing and finished it.

In the short clip, the kid took his time to eat through the chicken wings as he took the flesh perfectly off the bone despite having a few teeth.

The kid's manner of eating amused many on social media.

He fed like a hungry man

A caption layered on the video read:

"Not my son cleaning his chicken wing better than me."

Many people who reacted to the baby's video jokingly said that kids born nowadays do the most as if they came to the world as adults.

When the video was reshared by @Pulsenigeria, it gathered over 500 comments with more than 12,000 likes as at the time of writing this report.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

hyperopique said:

"This looks like the throwback video of my girlfriend... she like food ehn!"

enyo_sule said:

"Love to see people eat around me. Makes me happy abeg."

_moyorsoreh said:

"Na old people dem dey born now."

evangel246 said:

"For spirit world this pikin na elderly person."

elise_marble said:

"I don't think he ate all that though, because Omo!"

official_thomason7 said:

"Una sure say no be im grandmother he reincarnate so? I no see teeth like that o but he just the chop meat."

Sweet clip of baby bathing has peeps contemplating parenthood

In other news about babies, Briefly News previously reported that no matter how tough you think you are, watching cute clips of babies will make anyone turn to mush. A viral clip of a baby getting bathed has left many wanting one themselves.

Nothing better to make you broody than a cute baby! You can go from wild and free to baby-trapped in just a couple of seconds; they have magical powers.

Social media user @Lilblackbabies shared a clip of the cutest little baby lying in the bath getting his/her hair brushed and washed. Ugh, if anything can kickstart your ovaries, it's this!

