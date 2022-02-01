An old man gave people much to talk about as he danced energetically to the popular TikTok hit You Want to BamBam

As he vibed to the music, he moved his waist so much that his stomach bounced repeatedly in a short video

Many Instagram users said that the man's serious face while he was dancing was the humour in it for them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man owned his big belly as he rocked it to Goya Menor and Nektunez's Ameno Amapiano You Want to BamBam. He made many people laugh.

While dancing in a video, the man rolled his waist in a way that hilariously made his big stomach bounce.

The man's dance got people laughing hard. Photo source: @judahjudah317

Source: UGC

Such a funny man

The bespectacled man maintained a serious face during his performance. His mien made the whole show funnier. Many social media users who reacted to his video said the man has also caught the trending music bug.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions it got when it was reshared by Tunde Ednut below:

@goya_menor said:

"Lol. This one fit break person waist."

ola_mario1 said:

"Clients wey you run check for."

jacquelinewabara_pr said:

"Why aren't the women asking for his handle."

adusky1 said:

"Is d bouncing tummy for me."

casmir_paul said:

"For this life make urself happy oo cos e get why."

nwanyiomanwuneka said:

"I want to chill with zaddy."

benwise_mario said:

"Somebody’s sugar daddy."

Reactions as dad shows off funny moves during family performance

In other hilarious dance news, Briefly News previously reported that a viral video reshared by @puslsenigeria247 showed a man, his wife and children setting interesting family goals as they all danced. Each member had time to show off their moves.

Their father was the first person who displayed his steps and the mother followed. The children all took turns according to their seniority. Despite how funny and uncoordinated the father's dance steps looked, he seemed to have great energy.

When the mother danced, she shyly did so. Many people reacted to the mum's moves as some said she danced as if she was in church, others said she moved like Mummy G.O. At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 900 comments with more than 63 000 likes.

Source: Briefly News