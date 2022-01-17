An interesting video showing a family dancing as they all made interesting moves has stirred up reactions online

Led by the father whose moves were very out of sync, other family members performed as if they were putting up a comedy show

Many Nigerians who reacted to their video said that nobody in the family could dance as they took after their father

A viral video reshared by @puslsenigeria247 has shown a man, his wife and children setting interesting family goals as they all danced. Each member had time to show off their moves.

Their father was the first person who displayed his steps and the mother followed. The children all took turns according to their seniority.

The man's funny dance moves got many people talking. Photo source: TikTok/@nursecindy123

Dancing like she is in the church

Despite how funny and uncoordinated the father's dance steps looked, he seemed to have great energy.

When the mother danced, she shyly did so. Many people reacted to the mum's moves as some said she danced as if she was in church, others said she moved like Mummy G.O.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with more than 63,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

tt.ee.mm.ii said:

"The first child looks the youngesttt."

geebalo said:

"It’s mummy for me, did she think she was in the church."

eketa_ibeji said:

"Mama no even know the lyric to the song, she just dey dance Mummy GO dancing."

biso_bisooo said:

"Nobody Sabi dance for una family."

_princess_mercy_ said:

"I love peaceful and happy home like this."

anugwomchinedu said:

"On code everyone desires to have this kinda family time..."

ashibaby__ said:

"The mum is a member of mummy G.O congregation."

firstama22 said:

"They are just like their parents.... Bad dancers...."

