A young lady has expressed how joyful she was when her brother's wife left and moved on with another man

Suggesting that the lady deserved someone better than her former husband, she said, "Trash is trash"

Many people had mixed reactions towards her post as some believed she should not have talked about her brother in such a way

A young lady with the Twitter handle @NanaAK30 has gone online to say that she was really happy when her brother's wife dumped him.

The lady stated that she was even more joyful when the wife remarried and started showing off her husband.

Trash is trash

In a cryptic way that suggests that her brother is not worth the woman, @NanaAK30 said:

"...because family or not, trash is trash."

Read her post below:

At the time of writing this report, the tweet has more than 900 quotes replies and close to 26,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Wizarab10 said:

"Throwing brother under the bus for validation. Heck! We don't even know the background story. Looks like the whole family wasn't properly raised."

@Seve_ruz said:

"If my sister tweeted this on the world wide web, I don't know her any more."

@GoddardRae said:

"The respect I have for you! When my brother didn't treat his ex right, I would correct him & stand with her because right is right & wrong is wrong."

@immapussypoppe1 said:

"Normalise being happy for the people that leave your trash or abusive family members."

@Kunda_Mpanda92 said:

"You gained likes but disrespected your brother....what a world."

@fiona_western said:

"I actually really respect it when people are level-headed and fair enough to admit when their family members are the issue instead of just blaming the other person."

