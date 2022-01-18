TikTok users cannot get enough of a sultry dance video of a woman whose dance clip went viral after a random man started dancing with her

A video of a sexy woman dancing in a shopping mall has gone viral after an onlooker started booty popping during the clip.

Tiktok sensation @sosaalove posted the 14-second clip on to her account and peeps are loving the dance vibe.

In the video, dance, fashion, and fitness fundi @sosaalove is clad in ripped blue jeans, black high heels, and a black halter top and she is breaking it down to Rihanna’s song Rude Boy.

She captioned the video:

“I wasn’t expecting that.”

A few seconds into the video a couple walk past and the man starts gyrating his hips and popping and locking for the camera before his partner pulls him away.

TikTok users could not get enough of the man’s impromptu dance move.

@Carolina Urquidi said:

“That’s how you know it’s not staged.”

@user4271036163164 reacted:

“He passed the vibe check lmao.”

@Dessycreammie reacted:

“His woman had to drag him off, happy dude.”

@Miss M added:

“The wife said baby let's go I ain't letting her steal you.”

@Nicole Sheree added:

“His lady was like "I can't take you anywhere.”

@Samy reacted:

“She was like ‘not again man’ Let go, buddy.”

@carmennavarro4908 said:

“I would’ve let him dance why not it just shows United we dance divided we fall let’s dance.”

