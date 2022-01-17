A mother posted a funny 22-second video of her scared son running around in front of the garage in fear of his pet puppy

TikTok users found the video to be hilarious and flooded the woman's timeline with cheeky comments

In the video the boy tries to pet the pup who gets a little over-excited and then the boy darts around the front stoep in fear of the dog

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A mother posted a funny video of her son running away from his new pet out of fear and peeps can’t stop laughing. Image: @mariasthembile/ TikTok

Source: UGC

Peeps burst out in belly-aching laughter for a viral video of a boy running away in fear for a pet that his parents bought him.

The boy’s mother @mariasthembile posted the 22-second video on her TikTok account and it garnered over 342k views. The mother captioned the video:

"My son wanted a puppy and this is what happened."

At the start of the video the boy is sussing out the tiny puppy but when the animal gets excited, he starts to run away screaming at the top of his lungs leaving the animal to run after him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The boy’s father finally gets things under control by grabbing the scared little boy and picking him up.

Peeps online thought the video was hilarious and were quick to comment.

@queen_rammy2 said:

“He does not win.”

@jabulile731 added:

“It plays with you guys.”

@Nozipho.Rsa said:

“He even cried well for us calling dad and manah all in 1.”

@Paula Nkabinde reacted:

“What is Bobby doing now?”

@Damage_WeChiskop1112 added:

“Haw but our people.”

@leecele6 added:

“I'm sure he no longer wants mami.Aw but by Bobby.”

@Cherity_sibambo added:

“But why are you making fun of us this morning?”

Pet owner quietly celebrates birthday with dogs, internet cries buckets: “Man’s best friend till the end"

Previously Briefly News wrote about dogs really being a man's best friend and a recent viral video proved just that.

A two-minute, 20-second clip of a man and his two dogs have left people bawling their eyes out as it shows how much love animals can give.

In the clip, the unknown man is seen sitting on a flight of stairs outside with his two doggos.

He puts party hats on for them and pulls out a cake and candles.

He then begins to sing to his furbabies before cutting the cake and crying as he feeds them.

Source: Briefly News