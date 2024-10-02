An underwhelmed woman on TikTok shared a post where she curved her man after he gave her R300 to spoil herself

The gent checked in on his lady to make sure she received the funds, but she was displeased by his use of language and stinginess

Social media users were floored by the duo and shared their thoughts on the scenario in the comments section

The gent tried to make his girl's day by sending her some money, but the amount needed to be more impressive for her.

After he checked in to see if she had received her treat, she told him that what he had sent were peanuts.

Lady ignores boyfriend after sending her money

Nobody really knows the standard amount for girlfriend allowance. Mihlali Ndamase once said she settled for R50K, but Boity Thulo chose a much higher price.

It all depends on your partner's pockets and the kind of relationship you have. One chap decided to surprise her lady with R300 and received criticism instead of an extended essay of gratitude from her.

The gentleman texted her:

"Have you received the funds?"

The lady replied:

"Isn't this too much English for R300?"

Their conversation floored Mzansi. The woman also shared an image with the wording:

"I am no man's peace."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi floored by underwhelming girlfriend allowance

Social media howled at the duo's conversation and commented:

@Roxette Nhlamu Nwa'Chauke corrected the gent's wording:

"He should've said, 'Did you receive your bank charges?'"

@anastasiamahlangu was puzzled for a bit:

"Is that my ex? Because he loved R300."

@Benitah Bhero resonated with the lady:

"Not to be ungrateful, but this is so real. He could have said, 'Got the money?'"

@Daisy Mashala joked:

"Insufficient funds."

@ovayo was floored:

"Saying funds as if it's R100k please."

@Kgabo Thamane visited an old memory:

"Lol, this reminded me of my ex; that time he was referring to R200."

@Laurica explained:

"We only use the word 'funds' if they've sent anything from R500k and up."

Boity Thulo stands on business on ‘L Tido Podcast

Briefly News also reported that media personality Boity Thulo took her seat on the L-Tido Podcast recently, resurrecting an old heated topic. X user @ThisIsColbert posted an excerpt in which Thulo unpacked her old girlfriend allowance demand.

Netizens' reactions were no different from the last time, with most, if not all, deeming the ask as preposterous.

