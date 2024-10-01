A woman on TikTok went viral for her R200 groceries from Spar, which consisted of eight items that are usually pricey

Lutho Mcinga showed off her spending and amazed many South African shoppers who swore that she was lying after watching her video

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments section and requested to see the receipt to make sure that she was being honest

A Mzansi lady shook the internet when she showed SA what she bought for R200 at Spar. Lutho Mcinga managed to get eight items.

Mzansi was stunned by a lady's R200 eight-item groceries. Image: @luthomcinga

Source: TikTok

Her mini grocery shopping was impressive, considering how expensive food had become in South Africa.

Mzansi amazed at lady's R200 groceries

Food has become increasingly expensive in South Africa, where people spend most of their pay cheque on monthly groceries. A lady rocked Mzansi when she shared her eight-item groceries for only R200 at Spar.

Mcinga managed to buy cereal, a packet of six yoghurts, two trays of sausage, a tray of red meat, a packet of pasta, rice and a two-litre bottle of Oros.

The items cost a lot of money individually; therefore, it is hard to understand how the lady managed to get them all for R200.

She captioned her post:

"What R200 got me at Spar. This month's grocery groceries."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's R200 groceries from Spar

Social media users were stunned by the lady's ability to shop more for less:

@esihle&soso🎀 refused to believe the lady:

"No way, which Spar is this? Never."

@Lungelo commented:

"She's telling the truth, guys; I was with her."

@philasande_piction highlighted:

"R80 at Boxer for all that."

@Carryn Hart cried:

"The first four items were already 200."

@Hope Makhoba asked:

"Which Spar is this? It's so affordable. I'm definitely saving the video."

@Blessing Sepuru corrected the lady:

"You meant R20000, girl."

@user1283538305516 was puzzled:

“No way, girl, I work at Spar.”

@Paula Nkabinde was concerned:

"Did you check the expiration dates, kodwa?"

@malati felt grateful:

"That Spar saved us this month."

Source: Briefly News