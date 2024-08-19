How Adesanya Made More Money Than Du Plessis at UFC 305 Despite Losing

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are expected to walk away with considerable sum of money after their fight in UFC 305

The South African MMA star defeated the Nigerian-born fighter in the middleweight title bout, but was second in terms of pay

Both UFC middleweight fighters are expected to make more than seven figures (in dollars) in total earnings from the fight

South African fighter Dricus du Plessis retained the UFC middleweight championship title after defeating Nigerian-born MMA star Israel Adesanya at the UFC 305 on Sunday.

The 30-year-old was defending his belt for the first time since defeating America's Sean Strickland earlier this year, and he did it successfully against one of the best fighters.

The Pretoria-born MMA star made a hefty sum from the fight, but it was smaller compared to what his opponent, Adesanya, reportedly made from the bout.

Israel Adesanya punches Dricus Du Plessis in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 305 event at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Jeff Bottari.

How Adesanya made more money than Du Plessis

To the general public, Du Plessis was expected to make more money than Adesanya from the fight, considering he won the bout and is the current champion in their weight class, but the reverse is the case.

According to The Sportster, Du Plessis was guaranteed to receive $500,000 in base pay and an extra $42,000 in sponsorships before the bout.

The amount is lower than Adesanya's guaranteed base pay of $750,000, while his sponsorship pay is $32k.

According to Give Me Sport, both fighters will still receive their share of the pay-per-view broadcast of the clash, but Adesanya's share of the additional revenue is expected to be more than that of Du Plessis, making the Nigerian-born fighter the highest-paid fighter at UFC 305.

The former two-time UFC champion earned more than the South African fighter due to his star power and previous achievements in the UFC, but both are expected to make more than seven figures in total earnings.

The South African reported that Du Plessis made the biggest earnings of his UFC career from the fight, and he's said to go home with roughly R19 million.

Adesanya explains why he lost to Du Plessis

In a related publication, Briefly News reported on Adesanya's reaction after losing the UFC middleweight title bout against Du Plessis.

Du Plessis submitted the 35-year-old fighter to retain the UFC middleweight title belt in the fourth round of the fight.

