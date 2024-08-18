Nigeria's Israel Adesanya has commented on his loss to Dricus du Plessis in the UFC middleweight title

The Nigerian-born fighter also explained the reason behind his loss to the South African MMA star

The 35-year-old UFC superstar shared a comment on the possibility of retiring after this bout

Nigerian-born MMA star Israel Adesanya has reacted after losing the UFC middleweight title fight against South Africa's Dricus du Plessis in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Adesanya and Du Plessis battled in the UFC 305 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Du Plessis submitted the 35-year-old fighter to retain the UFC middleweight title belt in the fourth round of the bout.

Dricus Du Plessis has his arm raised by Israel Adesanya after winning the Middleweight championship fight during UFC 305 at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Paul Kane.

Source: Getty Images

Adesanya reacts to his defeat against Du Plessis

According to a report by the Independent, Adesanya explained why he lost to Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 305.

The Nigerian was bidding to become a three-time champion, but the 30-year-old South African MMA star was not ready to release the belt.

"I felt strong; I resisted his takedowns well. I just made a stupid, dumb mistake on the ground, and he adjusted well to the Gable grip and caught me," Adesanya said after the fight.

"I'm disappointed in myself, but at the same time, I'm proud. He was just the better man on the night, and I give him respect for that."

Reactions as Adesanya explains reason behind his loss to Du Plessis

Fityeth said:

"He’s not leaving"

jennyGoodman_SA reacted:

"Sports is about re-uniting the people, credit to Izzy for behaving well and being a good role model to the sport. Congratulations to DDP for being a better man on the night."

AbdulkarimYumen responded:

"U cant have 2 primes, khabib was right!!! Time to Retire."

deadlywe commented:

"Gud scenes, Izzy looks calm. He has taken this loose like a men. Good to see both guys share a moment. Now Let wait for Sean to start tweeting about DDP."

PAIRaDICE42 wrote:

"The difference between when someone beats Izzy vs when Izzy beats someone is night and day."

TFritz12467688 shared:

"Didn’t say that before the fight. How on earth will you trash talk DDP about not being African just to admit he’s African after the African in you got choked out?"

Mzansi react as Du Plessis defeats Adesanya

Briefly News earlier reported on South African fans sharing their thoughts after Du Plessis defeated Adesanya in a thrilling fight at the UFC 305.

The Nigeria-born fighter was tipped as favourites to reclaim the title by bookies, but Dricus proved all doubters wrong to retain the belt.

