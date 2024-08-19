Mzansi champion Dricus Du Plessis showed off his belt collection after beating Israel Adesanya on Sunday, 18 August 2024

The prizefighter defended his middleweight title with a submission victory over his rival, improving his record to 22 wins in 24 mixed martial arts fights

Local fans praised Du Plessis on social media, saying the 30-year-old has made the country proud

Following his UFC middleweight title defence against Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis showed off his belt collection on social media, much to the delight of local fans.

The 30-year-old prizefighter acknowledged his victory while sitting in front of his two golden championship belts.

Dricus Du Plessis has successfully defended his UFC middleweight championship. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC and Paul Kane.

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis beat his rival in the fourth round after making Adesanya tap out, ending a physical match that entertained the Australian crowd on Sunday, 18 August 2024.

Dricus Du Plessis is kicking back after his latest victory

Du Plessis shows off his gold on his Instagram account:

According to his Instagram post, the 30-year-old acknowledged his title defence while he celebrated the victory with Springbok duo Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi on the night.

Du Plessis said:

“Well, that was izzy 😉 #AndStill #AfricaTime.”

Fans praised Du Plessis

Local fight fans took to social media, saying the 30-year-old grappler has made South Africa proud, and they backed him to continue his impressive record in the UFC.

Blessingthedad made a plea:

“Take the belt to the township, please.”

Renzoworld praised Dricus:

“And yet nothing good comes that izzy lol. It’s your time, champ. Congratulations.”

Jonpierre_ohyeah is a fan:

“I like it - let’s goooo.”

Fightplugau is impressed:

“My brother in Christ, no fight looks easy for you… yet you manage to get it done time and time again.”

Timmy.joos asked a question:

“Izzy he ever gonna loose?”

Dricus Du Plessis thanks Drake

As reported by Briefly News, Mzansi’s UFC champion, Dricus Du Plessis, sarcastically thanked hip-hop star Drake after his victory over Israel Adesanya on Sunday, 18 August 2024.

The 30-year-old fighter took a playful dig at the Canadian rapper after he continued backing the wrong horse in terms of spotting bets.

Source: Briefly News