Dricus du Plessis’ girlfriend, Vasti Spiller, reflected on the meaning of life on her 26th birthday on Instagram

The boxing coach shared a wise caption to translate where her mind is at in this era of her life

Social media users responded warmly to Spiller’s thoughtful message

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Girlfriend to celebrated South African sportsman Dricus du Plessis, Vasti Spiller, shared a wise message about life on her 26th birthday.

Vasti Spiller shares wise words on Instagram after reflecting on life at 26. Image: @vasti_spiller

Source: Instagram

The boxing coach reflected on life and its meaning as she posted a photo to mark her 26th birthday.

Dricus du Plessis’ girlfriend reflects on life at 26

Dricus du Plessis’ boxing coach girlfriend, Vasti Spiller, shared a thoughtful message on Instagram to mark her 26th birthday. The lady reflected on life and what it means to be alive.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Spiller touched on the different relationships one gets to have in life and how they are different. She appreciated her life as it came to her and captioned her birthday post:

“God has made the last 26 years of my life a story worth telling, and from the time you’re born, you have no control; you can’t choose your parents, and unless you’re suicidal, you can’t choose your death. The only thing you can do is choose the person you love, be kind to others, and make your brutally short stint on earth full of purpose ♥️"

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Vasti Spiller’s birthday post

Spiller celebrated her birthday two days after her bae defended his UFC Middleweight championship against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 on Sunday morning. Mzansi appreciated the birthday girl’s wise words.

@evert_van_niekerk replied to the caption:

"If every second of our lives belongs to Him, our lives become extremely significant!"

@sandalz76 wished the lady a happy birthday:

"Happy birthday to you beautiful @vasti_spiller. Good things do happen to good people, and you definitely seem to be one of the good people on this earth. We need more good hearts like yours."

@mas0od2023 remembered her title:

"Stillknocks' Queen."

Dricus 'Stillknocks' Du Plessis buys brand-new Mercedes Benz

Briefly News also reported that South Africa’s mixed martial arts champion, Dricus Du Plessis, bought brand-new wheels recently. Stillknocks stood next to his fulfilling big-boy purchase with pride as he posed for a picture-perfect photo with his new Mercedes Benz, which he posted to Instagram.

The UFC Middleweight championship winner stunned fans with the prestigious purchase, who then posted the cool shot on Stillnocks’ Facebook fan page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News