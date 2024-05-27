South Africa’s mixed martial arts champion bought brand-new wheels recently

South Africa’s celebrated martial arts champion, Dricus du Plessis, stunned fans when he posted a cool snap on his social media.

The UFC Middleweight champion amazed fans with the cool photo of himself standing by his brandbrand-newedes wheels.

Big-boy purchase

Stillknock stunned with his new beast in a fan-favoured photo on his Instagram and ebook fab page. The new whip had fans going crazy and praising their idol for his influence.

The new whip owner received lots of love from his supporters, who liked the photo 5K times, commented 233 times, and shared it 21 times on Facebook.

On the 24th of April, the champion posted a picture of the whip and his championship belt resting on it with the caption:

“The best driven by the best.”

The star also hinted the ride when he visited Cape Town in February where he shared a photo with the caption:

“Cape Town is even more beautiful in a beautiful ride @mercedesbenzsa.”

Superstar behaviour

The champion received great praise from his fans who filled up the comments section of both his Instagram and Facebook posts of his new car:

@Proud painting construction and swimming pool renovation commented:

“What a strong champion.”

@Pat Bateman made a prophecy and said:

“The goal is to succeed.”

@Chanteé Jackson is proud of the South African star and wished him all the best:

“And may you keep on winning in every aspect of your life.”

@Willem Klaassen gave the champion a suitable title:

“What a legend!”

A man of many talents

Briefly News reported on the UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis who left many of his fans raving and in awe after appearing on the Masked Singer SA TV show. A fan expressed shock on TikTok, questioning why the fighter chose MMA fighting over singing as a career.

The video gained traction, with South Africans impressed by his hidden talent and national pride on display. In the clip, @benjmma is heard sharing how shocked he was to discover Dricus could sing so well. He questioned why he would pick cage fighting as a career when he could have been a successful singer, living large.

