A hun shared notes from her younger brother asking her not to snooze the alarm when the time to wake him comes

The note which warmed many hearts detailed why the boy did not want the sister to continue putting her alarm on snooze

Social media users were left touched after reading the letter with many asking the sister to abide

A younger brother wrote letters to his sister asking her not to wake him late for school. Image @liyathembapiliso

Source: Instagram

Mzansi babe warmed many hearts after sharing two letters from her little brother asking her not to wake him up late as he did not want to be late for school.

In the two letters, TikTok user @liyathembapiliso's little brother Vusi asked her to wake him at 04:40 or 04:50.

Big sis, please take note

Vusi detailed in the letter:

"Can you not wake me up late again I beg, you wake me up at 04:40 or 04:50! I do not want to be late again."

He went further to add:

"You must not oversleep I wash myself. Can wake me up at this time 04:40, 04:50. I do not wishto be late for school. Do not put the light on in the room."

Mzansi supports the boy

After seeing the boy's plea, social media users took to the comment section to beg the sister to adhere to the letter.

User @mahlatsig repeated the request hoping the sister would understand:

"Do not oversleep please, don't wake him up late, ever! Wake him up at 04:40 or 04:50!!! I repeat... Wake him up at 🗣️04:40 or 04:50."

User @entle_minniey was left amused, detailing:

"Tjo uVusi idikiwe nguwe you over sleep😂😂and you switch on the light in his room."

User @lebo555 had a suggestion:

"Lol please buy him a bedside alarm clock o tlohele ho stressa ngwana."

User @madikekana scolded the TikTokker, adding:

"He is literally asking for the barest of minimums. Do better Liyathemba, please!"

User @chappie hoped that the user heard her brother, commenting:

"Ey he kept repeating ey🤣, so if you didn't get it wenza ngamabomu (you're doing it on purpose)."

User @nonomazz was left in stitches, noting:

"Athi 'I wash myself' meaning, your duty is to wake him up, it's not like you will bath him and stuff 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Source: Briefly News