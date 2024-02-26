Two students in Johannesburg walked around campus smoking their hubbly like no one's business

The unbothered duo was captured in a TikTok video by one student who was in disbelief

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing and others feeling envious

Two Johannesburg students walked on campus smoking hubbly bubbly. Images: @invizbk/ Getty Images, @aisha.oreo/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A duo in Jahessburg decided to take their hubbly and walk around smoking it on campus.

The video of the two was shared on TikTok by @aisha.oreo, who didn't know what to make of the situation.

In the clip, the pair are wearing black, one is holding the body of the hubbly while the other one is busy with the pipe, smoking.

No one seemed surprised by the act except the person taking the clip. Other students were minding their own business, passing the two like they didn't see what they were doing.

Students walk around campus smoking hubbly

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers found the gents funny

The video has over 20k views. Many online users found the situation hilarious. Some even wanted to join them, saying they understood them.

@Librianaly joked:

"The fact that everyone is minding their business is funnier."

@Ntebo Irene commented:

"The way they both are just unbothered."

@thulaganyooo laughed:

"I’m dusted."

@They all me.mels said:

"Lmao I attend the same campus and it’s the first time I’m seeing thisThis is so funny."

@Ashler understood the gents:

"Deep down I wanna walk with them I’ll bring my own mouth piece."

@gillthe1 related:

"This was me every Friday on campus & I graduated 9 years ago."

@VictoriaVeronica said they have seen the worst:

"This is nothing. I Once caught a peer smoking hubby under his jacket at the law library. "

Man slips into ICU because of hubbly

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 30-year-old man who was hospitalised after smoking a hubbly.

The guy spent two weeks in the ICU as a result of a stroke linked to complications arising from smoking hubbly bubbly. According to SABC News, the results indicated that Bakang Rankokwadi's chest was full of blood and water. Netizens voiced their concerns over the hubbly.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News