A young woman gave love another chance and expected it to be all roses and fun, but that was not the case

The lady captured herself from smiling with flowers to being at the back of a police van

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and wanting to know what had happened

A lady was arrested after her man called the cops on her. Images: @dephney_melanin

Source: Instagram

A video of a young woman who got arrested after she gave love another chance has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @deemelanin28, the Johannesburg lady captured herself smiling and happy with beautiful flowers presumably from the man of her life.

However, that didn't last. The next part she captured was her at the back of a police van. The young lady said she gave love another chance and her man decided to get her arrested. It is not clear what had happened for him to call the authorities on her - lol.

"That gent did me dirty."

Hun was arrested after giving love another try

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laugh at the lady arrested for love

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users laughing and wondering what had happened.

@PeloLemao asked:

"🤣🤣🤣What did you do."

@Aphathia Makhunga wondered:

"What happened 🤣 🤣🤣 sorry I'm not laughing yooh ho rough guys."

@HunadiM was in stitches:

"Comment section needs to have voice option, the way I laughed. Guys leave men alone, anyway wenzeni🤣🤣🤣."

@Thobza Tee♥️😊 loved:

"This is one of the Best videos I've ever seen 😩🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@queen_rammy2 said:

"I don't even want to know what happened😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@I am could relate:

"I also got arrested for a Man🙈as beautiful as I am 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

@Ceendee Ngoobaneh was entertained:

"From roses straight to police van💀🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Judy laughed:

"I've seen them all neh.. But this one sent me 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣."

