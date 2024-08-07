A loving gentleman couldn't wait for her bae to get out of class before handing her gorgeous flowers

The guy showed love to the woman of his heart in a lecturer hall full of students who celebrated the two

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the duo with positive messages and feeling envious

A guy pulled a romantic gesture for his bae. Images: @_lufuno.o/ TikTok, @Tim Robberts/ Getty Images

A video showing a student showing love to his bae in front of the class has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @_lufuno.o, a gentleman is seen coming from the front of the lecture hall, going up the stairs with flowers. He was headed for the woman of his heart.

Upon getting to her, he gave the shy student the flowers and they exchanged a loving hug. The room was full of students. They did not let the couple down, they screamed and ululated in celebration.

Gent brings his bae flowers in class

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the video

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users feeling envious and congratulating the duo for showing each other love anywhere.

@ms.rantao👩‍🏫 said:

"Yho , social anxiety is scared of y’all 😭."

@senzz🌸 wrote:

"If someone were to do this for me I'd run away. I'm too shy."

@vhugala_hawe expressed:

"Knowing myself, I’d sleep on the desk and never wake up cause why ? I’m soo shy babe 🤣🤣😫😭."

@ANN-DEE COOKERY & EVENST loved:

"LOVE WILL ALWAYS BE BEAUTIFUL 😍."

@Teetee💋 commented:

"I’d cry while running."

@Aletta🤍 said:

"If he wants , he will 😭🔥."

