A police vehicle in the Eastern Cape was captured in the video having mechanical problems

The van was stuck in the town of uQumbu and was pushed by three police officers

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A video showing a police van in the Eastern Cape being kickstarted has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @qayiya.ndaku, a police van in uQumbu is seen having a problem. Three police officers are pushing it so it can be able to start and move.

People were moving around the busy town as if what they were seeing was a normal thing. It is not clear what was wrong with the police vehicle but in the end, the car started.

Police van stuck in uQumbu

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the situation

The video gained over 1k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@masbu20 wrote:

"Our government."

@Queen Mafia❤️ said:

"Now they see when they need help and the people don't help kunjn."

@Sthe Kasambulo was in disbelief:

"Imoto yokusiza umphakathi,God have mercy." ( A car to help the community)

@abio shared:

"They must be disciplined, they must do( VCL )Vehicle Check List, for every shift and report defects."

@The Rizzlingz Worldwide 🌍 joked:

"Ai they must apply for horses 🐎 ngoku ayikho le 😂🤣🤣😂 qubudu qubudu." (this is not the way to go, *makes horse sounds)

@LP KHALANGA shared:

"I don't see a problem about that."

@user5562660731211 commented:

"Nothing special here most saps vehicles are like that so blame the new system."

@Dave gaming said:

"I dont see any problem, its a car just like yours, how many time did you push start yours."

