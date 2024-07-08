A South African man went viral for starting his car with a light switch instead of a key

The video shows him clicking a switch built into the ignition area and then shaking the steering wheel to start the car

Netizens found the unusual method hilarious and joked about it being "push to start" or having "2-factor authentication"

A video showing a man starting his car using a light switch instead of a key in the ignition had Mzansi netizens laughing out loud.

Man clicks switch to start car

The video shows the man clicking two buttons on the switch, which has been strategically built into the ignition area, before giving the bottom of the steering a little shake to get the car starting.

Watch the funny setup and video below:

Car switch has SA cracking jokes

The video garnered many views and comments from amused netizens who couldn’t help but laugh and poke fun at the odd manner in which the car started. Several joked about it being a “push to start” vehicle.

Spectator joked:

“2-factor authentication.”

reacted:

“Go switch on the car.”

Tuya319 commented:

“Keyless ignition .”

Lucyyyy joked:

“Mechanical Engineer on the next level.”

Sihle Jacobs was shocked:

"Bethuna?.”

Ripfumelo and what’s your name joked:

“Electric car .”

Busisiwe Mbaxa reacted:

“Switch start .”

Angazi nami commented:

“Automatic.”

WEBSTER !! said:

“Umlazi no Mashu car hacks .”

Imsaucebro said:

“Push to start, Urus.”

