A tweet quering what the hazard button in a car is used for generated a flood of hilarious memes on taxi moments

The r esponses show that South Africans have the uncanny ability to poke fun at just about every challenge they face

r Turning to jokes rather than despair is the Mzansi way

Almost immediately after a social media user asked what a car's hazard button is used for, the jokes started.

No matter the culture or background, the common trait South African's share is when the going gets tough we crack a joke.

Using the hashtag #JoBurgRoadSafety, a user posted:

Almost immediately users shared some of their hysterical comments - from meme's to bad puns, South Africans have the ability to make jokes about their many problems.

@mike_superb said:

"when off loading or picking up passengers it allows you to stop anywhere , middle of any intersection , can also be used when checking cell phone and you need to crawl holding up all the traffic , hazards allow you to do this."

@mthobisi_biggy said:

"It says potholes ahead"

@Nkgopus wrote:

"In South African term that button means many things. 1. Warn the driver behind you that you're abt to immediately stop In front of him, 2. Warn drivers behind u to slow down bcos of road works ahead. 3. Thank you for allowing me to pass 4. I'm driving fast on yellow line "

@ntokozocele_411 replied:

"When you see a girl and want to talk with her."

@fletchico added:

"Ah "The Bermuda Triangle Button!" Once pressed you go off radar and can stop anywhere, unseen by all authorities."

@dylnarc commented:

"In Mzansi anything, everything and other things it seems."

