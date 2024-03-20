A South African taxi passenger took to his TikTok account to share a hilarious taxi experience

The man was in a Siyaya that had a faulty door that randomly opened and closed itself as the car was moving

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilarious

A taxi had a door that randomly opened and closed itself while in motion. Images: @BFG Images, @BFG Images

South African online users laughed their lungs out after a TikTok video showing a taxi door randomly opening itself while it was in motion made rounds on social media.

In the clip uploaded by @vhajely208, the Siyaya taxi is in motion. There are few passengers inside. As it moved and hit the speed bump, the sliding door randomly opened and closed itself again.

It presumably doesn't have a locker. The taxi itself looked like it was not in a very fit condition.

Siyaya taxi door randomly opens itself

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the taxi

The video garnered over 800k views, with many online users laughing at the situation. Some were hilariously guessing which city and town the taxi might have been from.

@unknown said:

"V class leyo"

@GEELBOOI GEELBOOI MGM077MP expressed:

"Kungene ispoko phakathi I taxi ikhamba ☠️☠️☠️☠️" ( A ghost just entered the taxi)

@iamhimagain commented:

"Why is everyone so relaxed about it."

@Nopopi wrote:

"The fact y'all didn't say a word when that happened. I would have screamed my lungs out."

@ibabale_Sobek joked:

"Automatic door tshesa Tesla has nothing on this."

@Nonyane Nonyane asked:

"Joburg? "

@Nande Mbau laughed:

"Tell me you stay in South Africa without telling me you stay in South Africa ."

@Ken Sani said:

"One thing for sure, they would've chased me out cos I was never gonna be able to stop laughing."

Durban taxi rocks loud music in the morning

In another story, Briefly News reported about a taxi driver who rocked gqom early in the morning for his passengers.

In the video, @_anathigasa is in a taxi full of passengers at 6:30am. The driver rocked Gqom like it was a nightclub on a Saturday. The TikTokker expressed how Durban taxi divers are built differently.

