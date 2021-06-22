South African social media users are critical of Johannesburg Metro Police after a video emerged of them trying to arrest a woman selling goods next to the road

According to the video, the woman seems to have broken the municipal by-laws but many feel the police officers are a bit harsh as she begs for mercy

Posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter, the man who shot the video is also urging the officers not to confiscate the lady’s stuff

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A video clip of Johannesburg Metro Police officers trying to arrest a woman for not abiding by the municipal by-laws has found its way to the internet. The short video clip was shared online by @KulaniCool and has left Mzansi talking.

It seems the woman was trying to make a living by selling goods next to the road but the police pounced on her and they are being criticised for it.

Many people online believe the police were out to make a quick buck by confiscating her goods. This also comes from the man who is shooting the clip and he tries to engage the two police officers, who are not paying attention.

South Africans are lashing out at Johannesburg Metro Police officers who enforce by-laws on a street vendor. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The man begs the officers to have mercy and leave the woman’s stuff but they proceed with the arrest. The post reads on Twitter:

“By-law enforcement vs Humanity.”

@IamMbulazi said:

“These guys saw someone breaking the law and they did what's expected of them. Stop this double standard people, same people here will be saying that cops are not doing their job, imagine if we can pity all law breaker.”

@NtlabatiThulani said:

“It is either white people are brave or black people are scared of white people. If it was me who took that video I'd be behind bars or my phone would be broken. Kudos to the guy who recorded this.”

@Livoz2 said:

“People are selling drugs out there, they don't arrest them. They go to the poor who are trying to make something good for themselves.”

@Msabathi1 said:

“This sounds very emotional, though I can't get all what the sister is saying, but I can hear she is pleading with the police officials.”

@Thirsty_Sphe said:

“She says she's got six children and she's just trying to make a living and support her kids.”

@Ganglebo2 said:

"This is so heart-breaking to watch."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Radzilani10 said:

“Is it that hard to tell her that sesi you’re not allowed to sell your things around here please leave, as simple as that.”

@Luvuyo_Gabashe said:

“In a country that’s struggling to create jobs. They shouldn’t be any law that prohibits vendors no matter the area.”

@Katshaledi said:

“There are some things in my job description that will never make me compromise my principals. This is inhumane...”

Metro Police win a battle in the cable theft war

In another story related to Metro Police, Briefly News reported that members of the Metro Police service have been applauded for their success against criminals who were in possession of stolen cable in a video posted on Twitter by @AdvoBarryRoux.

In the video clip that has attracted the interest of social media users, two Metro officers are seen in a video grappling with a group but they eventually managed to win the fight.

With a number of passers-by seen observing the incident on what seems to be a busy road, the law enforcers were not fazed as they focused on the task at hand.

Although one of the group members showed resistance to the police, he was conquered in the end as one officer used what looked like a taser.

@Mthoko84icloud1 was quick to commend the police:

“I applaud the cops the way they handle this. Not trigger happy.”

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za