NORTH WEST - Criminals in South Africa are getting creative, and it’s leaving netizens in stitches.

Saffas have been left amused after news broke of an illegal mining operation in the Nkandla informal settlement near Rustenburg.

South Africans can't believe how creative criminals are becoming after a tunnel was discovered in a home which led into a nearby mine. Image: @MDNnewss (Twitter)/ PeopleImages.

Source: Getty Images

A 65-year-old man and his 31-year-old apprentice were arrested after he allegedly allowed a group of illegal miners to use his premises to create an entrance into a nearby mine.

Police searching for illegal miners

A man-made hole was made in one of the premises' rooms, through which the illegal miners could access the mine.

Property belonging to the mine and other equipment were also found in the home.

Netizens amused by hilarious heist

Photos of the man-made hole have since trended on social media, leading to hilarious reactions from netizens.

While some focused on the ‘working from home’ angle, others described South Africa as being like a movie because of the unbelievable things that happen in it.

Here's how Mzansi reacted to the news:

@ZKula9:

“Yhooooooo hayi. This country is a movie.”🥺

@Dray_HMHA:

“What in the prison break is this?”

@StHonorable:

“Yooooooh, criminals are coming up with every possible trick to do their evil ways.” 🤔

@mathibelle75320:

“I'm going to start working from home now, from the mining town. Why haven't I had this idea.”

@vikrensee37817:

“Taking the concept of working from home to new depths.”😅

@zumapaulos:

“Those Escobar and El Chapo documentaries were fundamental to this operation.”😂

@bad_option88:

“Eh, creativity is too much. People are hungry. Damn, you would be busy praying with your wife at night, and then boom, voices under the bed.”

14 arrested for illegal mining operation

14 people were arrested when police conducted a raid on an illegal mining operation in Johannesburg.

Briefly News reported that tons of soil containing gold-bearing material was also found during the raid.

The material was valued at over R2.5 million, and the men, all Zimbwean nationals, appeared in court.

Source: Briefly News