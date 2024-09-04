Midvaal Shocked by Eskom’s Proposed 40% Tariff Increase, Mzansi Angry Too
- The Midvaal Municipality objected to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa and Eskom for the tariff increases that Eskom proposed
- Eskom's proposal that the tariffs be increased by 40% was met with fierce resistance, and Midvaal joined the voices of dissent
- The Municipality mayor said the tariffs would cripple consumers who are already barely making ends meet
MIDVAAL, GAUTENG—The mayor of the Midvaal Municipality has joined the public and private sectors in opposing Eskom's proposed 40% tariff hikes.
Midvaal opposes proposed tariff hikes
According to SABC News, Midvaal Mayor Peter Teixeira said the proposed tariff hikes will severely impact low—and middle-income houses. He called the proposal unrealistic and does not consider the harsh economic conditions many struggle with.
Teixeira said he requested a meeting with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa and Eskom to talk about their dissatisfaction and that of Midvaal residents. Eskom's proposed tariff hikes come as municipal rates increased, and the country is still struggling with high food inflation.
South Africans agree with Midvaal
Below are some of the reactions from South Africans on Facebook.
Scott T. Konzo said:
"People will be left with no other option than to bypass the electricity. It's too much."
Christine Jurgens said:
"Let the government pay the increase of the people in South Africa."
Johnnie Johnstone said:
"Get rid of illegal connections and the non-payers. They are the cause of the high electricity prices."
Frida Cullages asked:
"While China said they can help with cheap electricity wind and solar farms?"
Q.P Lino Art said:
"It is time for national shutdown protests across South Africa."
Tariff hikes could cost more on pocket
In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans would spend over R480 on electricity after the recent tariffs were approved.
Eskom approved a 12.74% tariff hike in April this year, meaning South Africans started paying more than before.
