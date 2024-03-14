The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved a 12.74% tariff increase for the 2024/2025 period

According to Alumo Energy, this means that South Africans could spend R480 extra on electricity because of the tariff increase from April

South Africans were furious that more money was being paid for electricity that was not reliable in its supply

Eskom's new tariff hike had South Africans complaining about the cost of electricity. Images: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images and JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans could spend R480 more on electricity from April because of the 12.74% tariff hike the National Energy Regulator of South Africa approved. Netizens were in uproar over how much money they would spend to keep the lights on.

SA to spend more on electricity

According to IOL, Jean-Phillipe Ghyoot from Alumo Energy calculated the impact of the double-digit tariff hikes on South African households. The increase is expected to hit households in the pockets hard. It follows an 18.65% increase that was already implemented in 2023.

Ghyoot's calculations showed that if an average household consumes 12,000 kWh of electricity in a year, they would be paying R3,800 per month, according to the previous rates' calculation. The current hike would cost them R4,300 per month.

South Africans in disbelief

The news sent South Africans discussing the tariff increase on Facebook into a tailspin.

Bernice Abrahams said:

"So the power company is producing less electricity than it has ever done before, and they think by increasing cost, households will not find inventive ways to save on units used."

Liz Rudy said:

"We export electricity to other countries, yet we pay the highest rates and still have loadhedding."

Nare Mokobane made a sombre observation.

"Remember that R500bn COVID-19 aid package from the World Bank? It's now time to pay."

Thato Matile said:

"Vote ANC out, please."

Chad Miller said:

"This is for electricity you may or may not get."

Eskom's new CEO will restructure Eskom

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the new Eskom CEO, Dan Marokane, is expected to restructure the state-owned entity.

Marokane, whose appointment was announced late last year, took the reigns on 1 March 2024. He revealed that most Eskom employees are committed and ethical and should not be judged by a few rotten apples.

Netizens reminded him of all the promises the minister of electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, made about ending loadshedding this year.

