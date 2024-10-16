Flooding in Soweto After Heavy Rains, South Africans Saddened
- Soweto residents experienced flooding as a result of the heavy rains that poured down in Gauteng recently
- The South African Weather Service previously issued a warning of severe thunderstorms that were accompanied by rains
- South Africans believed the poor drainage systems were at fault for the flooded roads in the townships
SOWETO, JOHANNESBURG — The severe weather Gauteng residents experienced left Soweto roads flooded, and many South Africans pointed their fingers at the government, accusing them of inadequately maintaining drainage systems.
Soweto roads flooded
The South African Weather Service recently warned that Gauteng and other parts of the country would experience severe thunderstorms accompanied by localised flooding.
The downpour left many roads in Gauteng flooded, and Soweto residents were not spared. Cars were stuck on the road during the heavy rains, and many were stranded, unable to travel. These included the Klipvalley Road near the Nancefield Hostel, where cars and emergency personnel were stuck.
South Africans blame the government
Nertiens, discussing the flood, blamed the government for not properly maintaining drainage systems in Soweto's townships.
Henson Mkhwanazi said:
"If the ANC government was servicing drainage systems, we wouldn't have flooded."
Mpehle Ka Mzu Ncumani said:
"Drainage systems."
Xabhashe Makhatini said:
"Whoever got the tender to work on Killer Road did a very shoddy job. Congratulations to them for hitting the jackpot and getting the money for nothing."
Moshe Moses Selomo said:
"Just one day rain brings floods."
Kelvin Pirates Musanda said:
"If people stop throwing everything in the drains, this will be avoided."
Mpho Gaseemelwe said:
"Most of the roads were flooding because people throw their rubbish everywhere."
Western Cape floods leave thousands homeless
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Western Cape floods of 2024 left 4000 people displaced.
About 1,000 homes were displaced during the floods, accompanied by damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Many South Africans were worried about those left without homes.
