Build One SA's Gauteng Provincial Legislature member Ayanda Allie blew the lid of alleged corruption in the City of Ekurhuleni

She visited the Thokoza Distribution Centre, which reportedly cost R3 million to upgrade

She slammed MEC of Economic Development and Finance Lebogang Maile for setting the distribution centres, which she called a glorified supermarket

BOSA GPL member Ayanda Allie blew the lid on the Thokoza Distribution Centre's alleged corruption. Images: @AyandaAllie/X and Gauteng Department of Economic Development/ Facebook

THOKOZA, EKURHULENI—Build One SA's Gauteng Provincial Legislature member Ayanda Allie slammed the MEC of Economic Development and Finance Lebogang Maile and accused him and the previous administration of spending millions on a distribution centre that was, in her words, a glorified supermarket.

BOSA member exposes distribution centre

@AyandaAllie posted a video on her X account where she stood beside the Thokoza Distribution Centre. In the video, she explained that the Distribution Centre was one of three that Maile reportedly built in the previous administration. Family Tree Holdings partnered with the Gauteng Provincial Government to set up the distribution centre. However, she remarked that the project was a waste of money.

Millions spent on a supermarket?

Allie added that the Economic Development Committee conducted a Focus Intervention Study (FIS) to investigate township economic development initiatives. The Committee reportedly found inconsistencies in the reports of the number of people employed, the money spent to refurbish the building, and the shop fitting. She said millions were spent on the project, even though the centre was previously a Pick n Pay market and was already shopfitted.

She said the distribution centre does not stock locally produced items and offers bulk deals for spaza shops.

"Lies, lies, lies that continue to be peddled. As Build One SA, we will demand justice and accountability. Where was the money that was spent on this distribution centre? Lies were told, and we will uncover the truth."

View the clip here:

SA demands answers

Netizens also wanted to know where the money was. Some were impressed by her efforts.

KingTqweetinKamalan said:

"Leep going like this and you will have my vote in the next election."

Vusi said:

"That looks like a Pakistan spaza shop."

Mlu said:

"What's more troubling is the blatant looting of funds. This can't be called a distribution hub. It's literally a store."

Dilinja said:

"This is high-quality blend of political journalism and active citizenship."

Tsholofelo Mashapa said:

"R3 million is a lot of money. These guys are taking our people for a ride."

