Minister of Public Works Dean Macpherson To Investigate EPWP Sex-for-Jobs Scandal in Umngeni
- The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, announced that his department will investigate sex-for-jobs scandals in the EPWP
- The allegations were made during his visit to the uMngeni Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to talk to EPWP and CPWP workers
- He slammed those who were allegedly abusing women and demanding sexual favours in return for jobs
UMNGENI, KWAZULU-NATAL—Dean Macpherson, the minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, said he will investigate sexual abuse claims in the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and Certified Public Works Professional (CPWP) programmes.
Sex-for-jobs in EPWP
According to The Witness, Macpherson heard the damning allegations during a visit to the Umngeni Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal on 11 November 2024. He began his listening tour in the Eastern Cape and will visit other parts of the country. He said that he heard workers claim that they were asked for sexual favours in exchange for employment in the EPWP and CPWP programmes.
Alleged nepotism in the EPWP
He also noted that some reportedly awarded family members jobs and remarked that when people wanted to apply for a job with the EPWP, they would find more than three members of the same family employed. Macpherson said the source is in local governments. Councillors or ward committees take advantage of the power and make unfair demands.
"I heard that people go to an office for a job and that there are three or four people from one house with jobs while some don't have and we are going to look into that. If we catch an official who is covering up nonsense by councillors or in councillors' offices, that official will lose their job," he added.
