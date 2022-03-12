Several days of wet weather conditions in Gauteng has spurred the Traffic Police in that province to issue a stern warning

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said motorists should adhere to all road and safety regulations

Various road crash incidents have cropped up across Gauteng and Johannesburg, including the N1 North towards Maraisburg

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic authorities in Gauteng issued a traffic advisory after several days of wet conditions in the province. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms have been predicted for southern Gauteng at the weekend.

Several road accidents were reported during the week due to floods, Sello Maremane, spokesperson for the Gauteng Traffic Police, told Briefly News. Law enforcement and traffic management authorities have since urged road users to exercise caution amid the heavy downpour.

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution during wet weather conditions in Gauteng. Image: Jabulani Langa/ Foto24

Maremane said his agency noted various vehicle accidents amid flooding in areas such as the Buccleuch Low Bridge and at the intersection of Sauer Street in Roodepoort, among many others, since early on Wednesday morning.

"Various crashes were reported across the province and in different parts of Johannesburg. We appeal to road users to exercise safe driving," said Maremane.

"Motorists should adhere to road rules at all times to safeguard against unnecessary collisions. Motorists should remember to stick to a safe driving distance and to reduce their speeds during wet conditions, among others."

Heavy rains cause flooding in hundreds of homes in Hammanskraal

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that residents of Hammanskraal, outside of Tshwane, were left devastated following heavy rains that left about 300 households flooded in the Majaneng village.

It comes as various parts of Gauteng were battered by a torrential downpour. SABC News reported that people whose homes were not affected by the flash floods banded together to offer shelter to some affected residents.

Members of the South African National Civic Organization (SANCO) said homes are inevitably flooded when the area experiences heavy rains. The non-existence of a stormwater drainage system exacerbated the issue, said a member of the civic organisation, Joseph Tshewane.

Video shows heavy rains and storms in George

Meanwhile, South Africans were shocked as they witnessed footage of wet weather engulfing George in the Western Cape on Monday, 22 November.

Briefly News reported that some properties and cars were not spared by the meters-high water levels caused by the flooding. Municipal officials warned residents to stay indoors as the rain had caused severe damage to infrastructure.

“We're aware of a large portion of George affected by a water outage. The flooding of yesterday [22 November] severely damaged infrastructure. Engineers and teams are working on a number of repairs," officials said, adding that residents should donate food items where possible.

