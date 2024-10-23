Video Captures Gqeberha People Walking in Floods, Netizens Worried: “Lord Have Mercy”
- Gqeberha people are facing difficult times with the recent floods in the city that left households damaged
- People including women and children tried to navigate the knee-level floods to places of safety
- The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their sadness and sending prayers
Heavy floods have hit Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape and the scenes are not cute, people's households are damaged.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @nomsalie, a group of people, including women and children, is seen struggling to walk in the floods as they try to find a better place to stay until things improve.
The water was on the knee level. One lady could be seen carrying a child in her arms because the situation didn't allow for her to walk by herself. Many houses have been flooded and people were trying to find safe places to live.
Gqeberha people face a difficult time with floods
Netizens worried about Gqeberha people
The video gained over 90k views, with many online users expressing sadness. See the comments below:
@akaJ expressed:
"God is cleaning our Gqeberha of all the blood shed. Hope and this rain will bring us peace and blessings."
@Andy Krila Sapuka 🥰 commented:
"Please be safe guys and make sure you look after the kids."
@Cigoz shared:
"This is sad..wht i saw today 😭😭..Ndingena kulemizi I fridge zidada emanzini.😭.." (This is sad, what I saw today was peoples fridges floating in the water)
@dtmalahle was worried:
"God protect your people."
@KhuthalaS could relate:
"We had a difficult morning 💔 😔."
@thokozilezaca prayed:
"Lord have mercy 🙌🙏🙏🙏🙏."
One electrocuted during Gqeberha floods
In another story, Briefly News reported about a person who tragically died in the Eastern Cape floods.
The disruptive rain currently wreaking havoc in the Eastern Cape has already claimed one life. One person has reportedly died after being electrocuted while trying to escape floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay area. For the past two days, the area has been subjected to heavy rains, which have caused flooding and destruction in some parts of the municipality.
