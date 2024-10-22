The Eastern Cape has been hit with heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in some parts of the province

One person has already been killed after being electrocuted in the Nelson Mandela Bay area

Over 200 people have been evacuated in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipal area due to heavy rains

The disruptive rain currently wreaking havoc in the Eastern Cape has already claimed one life.

One person has reportedly died after being electrocuted while trying to escape floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.

For the past two days, the area has been subjected to heavy rains, which have caused flooding and destruction in some parts of the municipality.

No exact details on how the person died have yet been made public.

Over 200 people in the area have also evacuated due to flooding as a result of the heavy rains.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality issues warning

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality warned residents, especially children, not to enter the water in flooded areas.

Motorists are urged to be cautious

Motorists in the province are also urged to be cautious as the heavy rain continues to batter the area.

There have already been three accidents in the province, but thankfully, no fatalities have been reported yet.

The weather is said to be a major factor which contributed to all three accidents.

Social media users have their say

South Africans have had their say on social media regarding the tragedy, with reactions varying.

Leo Li said:

“Our Mayor and Premier are nowhere to be found. Where are the disaster funds? They want more people to die before they act these rubbishes.”

Lebusa Moloi added:

“I hope Eskom will pay all the damage to the deceased family.”

Rhulani Rhulani said:

“Why can't our government switch off electricity in case of heavy rainfall or cyclone?”

Mary Elizabeth Van Wyk explained:

"Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality did post a warning about electricity cables in flood water, whether before or after this tragedy. They also posted that they would be on high alert preparing for these floods. Has anyone seen them?”

