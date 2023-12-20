Two men were arrested after being caught with abalone worth R500,000 in Franschhoek in the Western Cape

The men were stopped while on the R45, and the South African Police Service found 21 abalone bags in their white BMW car

South Africans seem to have no clue what abalone is and confused it for a drug or illegal substance

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Abalone poachers were arrested, and Mzansi doesn't know what it is. Images: @SAPoliceService/Twitter and drbimages/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Two alleged abalone poachers were arrested in Franschhoek in the Western Cape after being caught with abalone worth half a million. South Africans commented and admitted they didn't even know what abalone was!

Abalone poachers busted in Franschhoek

According to SABC News, the suspects, aged 40 and 34 years old, were busted on 19 December when police were tipped off about a suspicious car that was said to be transporting abalone and was on its way to Franschhoek. The men were driving a white BMW, and the police stopped them on the R45. They searched the car and discovered the men had 21 abalone bags in the car's boot.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

More than R1 billion abalone poached yearly

Abalone poaching is a severe issue costing the South African economy billions. According to IOL, abalone demand, especially for the perlemoen species, soared to an unprecedented high in Asia. This means over R 1 billion worth of abalone is smuggled out of the country.

Mzansi doesn't know abalone

South Africans, unfortunately, may have little idea of what abalone is, as some confessed on Facebook.

Bongani Mgubela was confused:

“Can someone explain to me what’s illegal about this abalone thing or why?”

Wena Wasembo Khasa asked:

“What is abalone?”

Emmanuel Manexy Manwere exclaimed:

“I thought this abalone was drugs. Why is it illegal and expensive?”

Nduiso Prince Nsibande wrote:

"Can you guys help me with this abalone? What is it?"

The knowledgeable ones condemned the crime

Some knew about it.

Ndumiso Asoh was one of them.

“If they don’t arrest the restaurants that sell this abalone dish, then the problem is far from being solved.”

Kagiso Justice added:

“South African crime is out of control. If people look for SA news, that’s all the world reads about. Otherwise, we can’t even sweep and clean streets in our towns and cities. Very embarrassing!”

Man fined R18,000 for smuggling 18 Ethipoians

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a man was fined R18,000 for smuggling 28 Ethiopians into the country.

The man was found guilty of contravening the Immigration Act after he was caught smuggling Ethiopians, who were promised jobs by relatives in South Africa, from Zambia into SA. The man was arrested in October last year and was let off with a fine. South Africans were displeased that he wasn't sentenced to prison.

Source: Briefly News